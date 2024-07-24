Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Significance, and Mantras

Sankashti Chaturthi is a revered day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, occurring monthly on the 4th day of Krishna Paksha. Each Sankashti Chaturthi carries its own unique name and significance. Devotees believe that fasting on this day with sincere devotion ensures the fulfillment of their wishes. Additionally, Chandra Dev (the Moon God) is also worshipped on this day, and the fast is only considered complete after moon worship. For details on the date, rituals, significance, and mantras, continue reading.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date and Time

• Chaturthi Tithi Begins: July 24, 2024

• Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04:39 AM, July 25, 2024

• Moon Rise on Sankashti Day: 08:57 PM

Significance of Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi

Sankashti Chaturthi holds deep religious importance among Hindus, particularly in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The term "Sankashti" means deliverance from troubled times. Devotees observe a day-long fast to overcome obstacles and difficulties, believing that Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, will grant their wishes if the fast is observed with true devotion.

Known as Pratham Pujya, Lord Ganesha is always the first deity to be worshipped in any ritual. It is believed that invoking Ganpati Ji before starting any task ensures success and removes potential hurdles. Couples desiring children also worship Lord Ganesha, trusting in his power to fulfill their deepest desires.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Puja Rituals

1. Early Morning Routine: Begin the day early with a holy bath.

2. House Cleaning: Clean your home thoroughly to allow fresh, pure air.

3. Setting Up the Puja: Place a Lord Ganesha idol on a wooden plank.

4. Lighting the Lamp: Light a diya with desi cow ghee and incense sticks. Place unbroken rice and a water-filled kalash nearby.

5. Tilak and Garland: Apply yellow haldi and roli tilak to the Lord Ganesha idol and adorn it with a yellow garland.

6. Offering Fruits: Offer fruits, especially bananas and dry fruits, to Lord Ganesha.

7. Reciting Mantras: Chant Ganesha Mantras to invoke the deity.

8. Performing Aarti: Conduct the Ganesha Aarti and visit a temple to offer prayers.

9. Offering Sweets: Present boondi laddoo and modaks to please Lord Vinayaka.

10. Evening Puja: In the evening, perform the puja again during the Muhurat, offering bhog prasad. Then, offer the kalash water to Chandra Dev.

11. Breaking the Fast: Conclude your fast after moon worship.

12. Consuming Sattvik Food: Break your fast with sattvik food, avoiding tamasik items.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Mantras

1. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah

2. Om Shree Ganeshaye Namah

3. Om Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Kareyshu Sarvada

By observing these rituals and chanting the mantras with devotion, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha to overcome obstacles and achieve success in their endeavors.