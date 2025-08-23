Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Modak Recipes To Add Sweetness To The Festivities

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. This 10-day-long celebration, beginning on August 27, 2025, and concluding on September 6, 2025, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Devotees across the globe welcome Bappa with devotion, grandeur, and most importantly, with his favourite sweet – Modak.

Symbolising prosperity and devotion, modaks are considered an essential offering during the festival. Traditionally prepared with rice flour and a filling of coconut and jaggery, modaks have evolved into many delicious varieties over the years. Here are five modak recipes you can try this Ganesh Chaturthi to make your festive celebrations extra special.

1. Ukadiche Modak – The Traditional Favourite

Ukadiche Modak, or steamed modak, is the most authentic and widely prepared variety, especially in Maharashtra’s Konkan belt.

Ingredients: Rice flour, grated coconut, jaggery, cardamom powder, and water.

Method: Prepare a smooth dough with rice flour and water. The filling is made by sautéing grated coconut with jaggery and a hint of cardamom powder. Flatten small portions of dough, fill them with the mixture, shape into modaks, and steam until soft and fragrant. Serve warm for an authentic festive delight.

2. Chocolate Modak – A Modern Twist

For those who enjoy experimenting with flavours, chocolate modak is the perfect blend of tradition and modern indulgence.

Ingredients: Chocolate chips, condensed milk, and biscuit crumbs.

Method: Melt chocolate chips and combine with condensed milk and crushed biscuits to form a smooth dough-like mixture. Shape into modaks using moulds or your hands. These rich, melt-in-the-mouth modaks are a hit among children and chocolate lovers alike.

3. Fried Modak – The Crispy Indulgence

Also known as Talniche Modak, this variety offers a crunchy alternative to the steamed version.

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, ghee, grated coconut, and jaggery.

Method: Knead a dough with flour and ghee, let it rest, and prepare a filling of coconut and jaggery. Roll small discs of dough, stuff them with the filling, and seal carefully. Deep-fry until golden brown. The result is a crispy shell with a warm, sweet filling inside.

4. Sugar-Free Modak – A Guilt-Free Treat

Health-conscious devotees don’t need to miss out on festive sweets. The sugar-free modak uses natural sweeteners for a wholesome twist.

Ingredients: Dates, figs, almonds, cashews, grated coconut, and cardamom.

Method: Blend dates, figs, and nuts into a smooth mixture. Shape into modaks and garnish with finely chopped dry fruits. These naturally sweetened modaks are nutritious, energy-boosting, and diabetic-friendly.

5. Mawa Modak – Rich And Creamy

Mawa or khoya-based modak is a festive favourite, rich in flavour and texture.

Ingredients: Mawa (khoya), sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts.

Method: Cook mawa on low heat, add sugar and cardamom, and stir until the mixture thickens. Once slightly cooled, shape into modaks and garnish with nuts. These creamy delights are indulgent and perfect for festive offerings.

A Sweet Start To Ganeshotsav

Whether you choose the classic steamed version or experiment with chocolate and sugar-free options, modaks remain the heart of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Preparing and sharing these sweet dumplings is not just about tradition but also about spreading joy and devotion. This year, try these five varieties and make your festive bhog as special as your prayers.