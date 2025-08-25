Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bollywood-Inspired Outfit Ideas to Shine This Festive Season

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, excitement is building not just for the festive celebrations but also for the chance to dress up in style. The grand festival that marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha is as much about devotion as it is about tradition, family gatherings, and cultural expressions. And when it comes to festive fashion inspiration, who better to look to than Bollywood’s leading ladies?

From timeless sarees to elegant lehengas and stylish fusion wear, Bollywood divas never fail to impress with their impeccable festive looks. Their outfits bring together a perfect blend of heritage and modernity, giving us endless ideas for what to wear as we welcome Bappa home.

Here are some handpicked celebrity-inspired outfits that can help you make a memorable style statement this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Madhuri Dixit’s Paithani Saree: A Classic Maharashtrian Touch





Madhuri Dixit never fails to represent traditional elegance, and her vibrant orange-and-green Paithani saree is a festive masterpiece. Styled with a traditional Maharashtrian Nath and gold jewellery, her look is perfect for attending pujas. It proves that a classic saree can be both graceful and striking, making it an evergreen choice for the occasion.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Ivory Lehenga: Chic Yet Timeless





Janhvi Kapoor’s ivory skirt paired with an intricately designed golden halter-neck blouse offers the ideal balance of tradition and modern flair. Complemented by delicate ethnic jewellery, her look feels trendy without losing its cultural essence. This ensemble is perfect if you’re looking to stand out with understated sophistication during the festivities.

Kajol’s Mustard Salwar Suit: Subtle and Elegant





For those who prefer minimalism, Kajol’s mustard-hued salwar suit with subtle gold detailing is a stellar pick. The outfit strikes the right balance between comfort and festive charm, showing that heavy embellishments aren’t always necessary to create a stunning festive appearance.

Shilpa Shetty’s Floral Sharara: Vibrant and Joyful





Shilpa Shetty is known for her bold style statements, and her multi-coloured floral sharara is a perfect reflection of festive joy. Bright, playful, and full of life, this outfit brings a youthful vibe to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Styled with statement earrings and a modern hairstyle, it’s ideal for those who like mixing tradition with contemporary chic.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sequined Lehenga: Glamorous and Festive





If you’re looking for something glamorous, Tamannaah Bhatia’s purple sequined lehenga is the way to go. The sparkling embellishments paired with a matching net dupatta create a dazzling effect that’s sure to turn heads. This look is perfect for evening celebrations and proves that festive wear can be high on glitz without losing its ethnic appeal.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the perfect blend of faith, family, and festivity—and your outfit should reflect all three. Whether you go traditional like Madhuri Dixit or modern-chic like Janhvi Kapoor, the key is to wear something that makes you feel confident and connected to the occasion. This festive season, take a cue from Bollywood’s best-dressed divas and welcome Lord Ganesha with not just devotion, but also dazzling style.