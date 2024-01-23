Go Nuts! Healthy Ways to Eat Almonds

Whether sprinkled into salads or added to your favourite trail mix, almonds, the healthiest nuts, add a significant amount of texture, flavour, and, most importantly, nutritional value to meals and snacks. In the realm of wholesome nutrition, almonds stand out as a powerhouse of goodness, boasting an array of health benefits. As we focus on a journey towards better well-being, incorporating a handful of almonds into our diet is a smart choice.

To guide you through the path of a healthy lifestyle, especially on National Almond Day, celebrated on January 23, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, shares many ways you can incorporate a handful of almonds into your daily diet.

Raw and Unsalted

Enjoying almonds in their raw and unsalted form is the simplest and healthiest way. Raw almonds retain all their natural nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Almonds are a rich source of protein, contributing to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Consuming these nuts also offers protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. So, grab a handful of raw almonds as a quick and nutritious snack to keep you energized throughout the day.

Almond Butter on Whole Grain Toast

Opt for almond butter instead of regular butter or spreads on your morning toast. Spread a generous layer of almond butter on whole grain bread for a delicious and nutrient-dense breakfast. The combination of protein and healthy fats in almond butter will keep you feeling full and satisfied throughout the morning.

Yogurt Parfait

Create a nutritious parfait by layering almonds with Greek yogurt and your favourite fruits. This snack is not only very appealing but also a great source of protein, probiotics, and antioxidants. Almonds are also a source of folate, which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and helps protect against infections.

Energy Bite

Indulge your sweet cravings and boost your energy with Almond Energy Bites. Almonds are a healthy source of energy to help keep you active. These homemade treats mimic the taste of the classic candy bar by blending almonds, shredded coconut, dates, and a bit of honey. Each bite gives you a satisfying crunch and a tasty mix of flavours. Great for a snack on-the-go or after a workout, these bars bring the joy of Almond Joy in a healthy, energising form.

Vegetable Stir-Fry

Incorporate some almonds into your savoury dishes by adding them to a vegetable stir-fry. Toss whole or sliced almonds into the stir-fry for the last few minutes of cooking to preserve their crunch. The nuts provide a nutrient boost, adding a unique texture to the dish, making it both delicious and wholesome.

So, boost the healthiness and flavour of your meals by adding a handful of almonds. Whether as a snack, sweet treat, or in savoury dishes, these versatile nuts bring a delightful mix of taste and wholesome goodness for a healthier lifestyle. Celebrate National Almond Day by embracing the myriad ways almonds can contribute to your well-being and make every bite a step towards a healthier, more nourished you.