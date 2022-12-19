Goa Liberation Day 2022: History and Significance

To mark the state's emancipation from Portuguese rule in 1961, December 19 is observed as "Goa Liberation Day." The Indian armed forces employed the armed forces trifecta as part of Operation Vijay, working with regional resistance organisations to drive off European authority. On June 18, 1946, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia organised a group of young Goans to launch the Goa Liberation Movement. Goa Revolution Day is now observed on this day as a result.

HISTORY OF GOA LIBERATION DAY:

After India was freed from Portuguese dominion, Goa only became independent for another 14 years. Finally, Jawaharlal Nehru dispatched military soldiers to the coastal state on December 19, 1961. The state was freed once the Portuguese gave up. Goa, Daman, and Diu were consequently designated as Indian Union Territories. Before being awarded statehood in 1987 and becoming India's 25th state, Goa was still a Union Territory.