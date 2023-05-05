Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Know date, time, wishes, quotes, images and messages

Buddha Purnima is an auspicious occasion celebrated by Buddhists around the world to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha. Here is everything you need to know about Buddha Purnima 2023:



Date: Buddha Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 4th.

Time: The exact timing of the festival varies according to the lunar calendar, but it is generally celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Vaisakha.

Wishes: Here are some Buddha Purnima wishes you can share with your loved ones:

May the teachings of Lord Buddha inspire you to lead a life of compassion, kindness, and mindfulness. Wishing you a happy Buddha Purnima.

On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with the divine wisdom and compassion of Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima.

May the light of Buddha's teachings shine bright on your life and may you be guided towards a path of self-realization and spiritual awakening. Happy Buddha Purnima.

May the blessings of Lord Buddha be with you on this special day and always. Warm wishes on Buddha Purnima.

May the holy occasion of Buddha Purnima bring peace, love, and joy to your life. Wishing you a blessed celebration.

Quotes: Here are some inspirational quotes by Lord Buddha that you can reflect on:

"The mind is everything. What you think, you become."

"Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared."

"Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment."

"Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without."

"The root of suffering is attachment."

Images: You can find a variety of beautiful Buddha Purnima images online, including depictions of Lord Buddha, Buddhist temples, and serene landscapes.

Messages: Here are some Buddha Purnima messages you can share with your friends and family:

May the divine teachings of Lord Buddha guide you towards a path of peace, love, and enlightenment. Happy Buddha Purnima.

May the holy occasion of Buddha Purnima bring you closer to your spiritual journey and bless you with peace, love, and compassion.

May Lord Buddha's teachings inspire you to lead a life of selflessness, kindness, and mindfulness. Wishing you a happy and blessed Buddha Purnima.

May the light of Buddha's teachings guide you towards a life of harmony and balance. Happy Buddha Purnima.

On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, may you find inner peace and contentment in the teachings of Lord Buddha. Warm wishes to you and your loved ones.