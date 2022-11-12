World children day is also known as Universal Children's Day, the above day is promoted as well as co-ordinate by UNICEF and the United Nations Children's Fund, they also work towards the improvement of children's welfare.

Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook, and WhatsApp status to share on Children's day.

Happy Children's Day 2022 Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, and Quotes :)

1."We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today."



2. Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child's life, we add light and healing to our own lives.

3. May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful children's day to every kid in the world!

4. The first happiness of a child is to know that he is loved.

5. I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.







Happy Children's Day