Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 50 Rakhi wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your siblings

Whether it's fighting for TV time or an equal share of Maggi, we love to bother our siblings for tiny reasons. But for their happiness, we can take any measure. So, what is so special about Raksha Bandhan? For our siblings, the only day we can express our genuine love for them is the day of 'Raksha Bandhan'. This festival is also one of the most celebrated festivals of our country because it acknowledges the deep bond between a brother and a sister.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 30, 2023. On this occasion, let us share a few heartwarming messages that can be shared with your siblings.



Messages for brothers



1. I am so lucky to have a brother like you, who cares for me like a father.

2. You are an Iron Man, the strongest one to defend me whenever I feel like being in trouble.

3. I'm truly fortunate to have a brother as kind and affectionate as you.

4. Gratitude, Bhai. You're the finest companion and roommate on this planet.

5. I'm relieved we share the same mindset and embrace our quirks equally. Life without you would be unimaginable.

6. Happy Raksha Bandhan, bro! Your support extends beyond just me to the entire family. I find inspiration in the person you've grown to be.

7. You have always been there to annoy me, but I am still not annoyed enough to wish you a happy Raksha Bandhan!

8. Happy Rakhi! I have always loved you, and I can never lose confidence because of you.



9. Happy Raksha Bandhan, although you have been the reason for half of my troubles!

For your sisters



10. My life would have been so dull if I did not have you. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you, my sister!

11. You must thank me because I am why you celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

12. You have been blessed with such a fantastic sister; congratulations to you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

13. You have me as your sister, but I can never understand what it means to have a fantastic sister like you have me!

14. I have been blessed with a sister like you; the occasion of Raksha Bandhan allows me to remind you of that. We have prepared some well-thought-out messages for brothers to send to their sisters. Here are some:

15. I will always keep you on your toes, so do not even think of getting rid of my mischief disguised as love.

16. I will be there for you whenever you need me, dear sister.

17. You are an angel (disguised as a devil) but thank you for always caring for me whenever Mom was not around.

18. From all the miseries of life, I hope this blanket of happiness will save you from all the bad stuff, my dear sister.

19. I am still determining how I will feel if I can depend on you for all my problems. You are someone with whom I have always shared my most innate issues.

20. Happy Raksha Bandhan, my dear sister. I am so lucky to have a sister like you!

Raksha Bandhan quotes



21. "Brothers are more than just close; they're woven together." - Robert Rivers



22. "The love for a brother is unparalleled. The love from a brother is incomparable." - Astrid Alauda

23. "In my quest for my soul, in my pursuit of God, I found my brother, and in him, I found all three." - Author Unknown

24. "He is my dearest friend and my fiercest competitor, my confidant and my betrayer, my support and my dependent, and most daunting of all, my equal." - Gregg Levoy

25. "As girls grow up, their younger brothers, now their guardians, transform into older brothers." - Terri Guillemets

26. "Brothers and sisters are as connected as hands and feet." - Proverb

27. "Whether you have a brother or a sister, express your love for them daily – that's the purest form of beauty. I told my sister I loved her every day. That's why I'm able to cope now." - Amaury Nolasco Quotes are the perfect way to wish your brother a happy Raksha Bandhan. Your brother will be delighted to hear these quotes from you. Childhood memories will take you down memory lane, and these quotes will help you do that.

28. Superheroes are superheroes, but being a brother is even greater than being a superhero.

29. My brother is not always by my side, but he is in my heart.

30. If you want to reach the shore, first help your brother across the boat. 31. You are the reason for my smile, my dear brother. I thank the universe for choosing you as my sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

32. I will be with you from dusk till dawn, being happy from personal stories to the inevitable dusk. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Quotes for sisters for this Raksha Bandhan:



32. "Having a sister is akin to possessing an inseparable best friend. No matter your actions, their unwavering presence is guaranteed." – Amy Li

33. "A sister is a companion who's walked the path you've tread, someone to dial in times of turmoil. Beyond just kinship, a sister remains an eternal friend. Wishing you a joyful Raksha Bandhan."

34. "We spend time together, support each other, unveil our deepest fears and greatest confidences. And just like true sisters, we lend our ears without judgment." – Adriana Trigiani

35. "Maintaining constant responsibility, maturity, and sensibility can be challenging. How wonderful it is to have a sister whose heart beats as youthfully as your own. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

36. "No companion rivals a sister, whether in tranquil or tempestuous weather. To uplift during the arduous journey, to retrieve if one loses their way, to raise the faltering, to fortify as one stands." – Christina Rossetti

Greetings to send to your siblings this Rakhi:



Loved ones are those who connect with you during the festivals and beyond. We wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan. Here are a few words of happiness you can wish for your siblings:

37. Dear brother, I know you have always guided me the way you should have. Thank you, and I love you!

38. Dear sister, I pray you have the most extended life and an even longer career. May God bless you with health and wealth. Stay happy!

39. Dear partner in crime, I love you for being my saviour too.

40. Let's sit over coffee, see our photo albums, and recall our childhood memories.

41. Keep being fantastic and travel a lot. Keep carrying my bags and still stay burden-free, my dear brother. We wish you a Happy Raksha Bandhan!

42. On this particular day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to take a moment to tell you how grateful I am to have you as my brother.

43. Through all the ups and downs, you've been my constant source of support, my partner in mischief, and my friend for life.

44. Our bond is more than just blood; it's a connection that has grown stronger over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

45. From childhood memories to shared experiences, we've created a tapestry of moments I hold close to my heart. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

46. Even though we may be miles apart, know that you're always in my thoughts and prayers. Your success is my joy, and your happiness is my priority. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

47. Thank you for being the fantastic brother that you are – protective, caring, and always ready with a smile. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

48. Through thick and thin, you've always been there for me, dear brother. I promise to always be there for you on this special day. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

49. To my dearest brother, on this Rakhi, I'm sending you all my love and warm wishes across the distance. May our bond continue to grow stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

50. Though we may not be together on this particular day, you are always close to my heart. Thank you for being the best brother. Happy Rakhi!