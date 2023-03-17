Happy Rama Navami 2023: Dos and Don'ts to Follow on This Day

Ram Navami, the last day of Chaitra Navaratri, is dedicated to Lord Shri Ram, who incarnated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month on the Pushya nakshatra on a Poornima day. Devotees of Lord Ram make preparations for the event many days in advance. The mention of Lord Ram reminds devotees of his infinite virtues, while others are thrilled by his magnanimous personality. Ram Navami is a very special day for devout Hindus, and it is important to know the activities that are prescribed and proscribed for this occasion.

Here are Some Do's on this auspicious day:

1. Many people place a Rama idol in a swing as a mark of celebration.

2. Fasting on this day is considered auspicious and can bring happiness, prosperity, and destroy sins.

3. Offering Arghya to God soon after waking up is recommended.

4. Taking a holy dip in the Saryu river of Ayodhya can cleanse one's past and present sins.

5. Reciting Ramcharit manas, Ram chalisa, and Sri Rama Raksha Stotra together is recommended.

6. Ram keertans, bhajans, and stotras are also recited on this day.

7. The greater the devotion, the greater the benefits.

8. Chanting Hanuman Chalisa and donating within one's budget to needy people and the poor is recommended.

9. Since Lord Ram was born during midday, performing Rama Navami Puja during this time is considered most propitious. Archanas and specific pujas can also be performed on this day.

10. Lighting an Akhand Diya on all nine days until Dashami tithi is recommended. If inconvenient, then light diyas in the morning and evening daily until the completion of the festival.

11. Drinking lots of water while fasting is crucial to staying hydrated. Other options include sipping lemon water, tender coconut, buttermilk, and green tea.

12. If you're at work and feeling hungry, consider snacking on some walnuts and almonds. Alternatively, you could try a protein smoothie or any light, low-calorie smoothie to satisfy your hunger without weighing you down.

13. Make a conscious effort not to cheat or deceive anyone today. Be honest and truthful in all your interactions, and act with integrity in everything you do.

Here are Some Don'ts on this auspicious day:

1. Avoid consuming tamasic foods, non-vegetarian foods, and alcohol.

2. Consider preparing curries without adding onions and garlic during this time.

3. During Navratri, refrain from cutting your hair or shaving.

4. Strive to follow the ideals of Rama for at least nine days. Avoid criticizing or speaking ill of others. Be kind and generous to those who are suffering. Do not cheat on your partner and reciprocate love with love. Avoid betraying others at all times. These are just a few examples of how to live a sattvic lifestyle.