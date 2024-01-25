Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to mark 75th Republic Day

Celebrating the 75th Republic Day of India on January 26th is a momentous occasion filled with pride and enthusiasm across the nation. It commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, marking India's transition to a sovereign republic state.

The Republic Day celebrations are a grand affair, featuring impressive military parades and vibrant cultural displays. The festivities trace a route from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan through the Kartavya Path, India Gate, culminating at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. This year, the theme for the parade's tableaux is "Bharat - The Mother of Democracy."

As we come together to honour this day, it's a time for reflection and appreciation for our nation's journey. Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with loved ones:

1. Let's unite in our commitment to safeguard our nation's integrity and prosperity. Happy Republic Day!

2. "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore. Let's draw inspiration from these words as we strive for a brighter future for our country.

3. On this Republic Day, let's pay tribute to the courageous souls who sacrificed for our freedom and progress.

4. "Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh. Let's embrace these ideals as we work towards a better India.

5. As we raise our flag high, let's remember the sacrifices of our brave ancestors. Happy Republic Day!

6. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - Dr. BR Ambedkar. Let's empower and uplift every member of our society for true progress.

7. Let's cherish our rich heritage and feel proud to be part of this great nation. Happy Republic Day!

8. "Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda. Let's strive for an inclusive and equitable society for all.

9. Freedom is a precious gift earned through the sacrifices of our forefathers. Let's never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day!

10. "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak. Let's stand tall and honour our nation's legacy on this 75th Republic Day.

11. "Today everyone wants to know what his rights are, but if a man learns to discharge his duties right from childhood and studies the sacred books of his faith, he automatically exercises his rights too." - Mahatma Gandhi. Let's uphold our duties as responsible citizens and contribute to the progress of our nation.

On this auspicious day, let's renew our commitment to the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution. Happy Republic Day to all!