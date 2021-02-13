Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Spread love with these romantic wishes and messages

Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Valentine's day is celebrated after a week's celebration of proposal day, kiss day, hug day, chocolate day, and more. There are many stories about why this day is celebrated and about its origin. Some people believe the day got its name from Valentine of Terni, a priest who was martyred in 273 CE during the persecution under Emperor Aurelian. This day is also known as 'Saint Valentine's Day' and 'Feast of Saint Valentine'.

Some say that the day is celebrated because the Lupercalia festival was also held from February 13 to 15 and a matching lottery. In this, men and women who professed their love during the festival were chosen and matched. This also sometimes ended up in a marriage.

On Valentine's Day, lovebirds come together to strengthen their bond and promise to bring each other comfort, care, and happiness for the rest of their lives. Take a look at these romantic wishes and love quotes that would help you plan your love day! All the best and Happy Valentine's 2021!



Valentine's Day 2021: Romantic Wishes and Love Messages



♥ They say, Love is Blind... and I am happy that it is blind and I found my true love in you. Happy Valentine's Day 2021!



♥ Happy Valentine's Day to my love and the most special person in my life.

♥ Love is our destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves; we find it in someone else. Happy Valentine's Day 2021!

♥ Romance is thinking about your partner when you are supposed to be thinking about something else. Happy Valentine's Day 2021!

♥ I never felt Valentine's Day so special, till I met you and understood what love is all about.

♥ It is only one day of the year, but you should know that I love you every moment and every day. Accept my love on this beautiful occasion!

♥ What would I do without you be part of my life. Happy Valentine's Day to the most loveable person of my life.

♥ At the very first sight, I knew I want you to be my valentine every Valentine's Day.

♥ You are my soul, and I would be incomplete without you. Happy Valentines Day!

♥ With love, respect and devotion, I will love you until the last breath of mine, my dear husband. May this valentine help our love bond grow more robust.

♥ You are the reason who I am today. Thanks for everything you do for me. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

♥ I would choose you to be my valentine over and over again—happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams.