Hartalika Teej 2023: Lucky number for married women according to zodiac sign

Hartalika Teej Vrat is observed on the third day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. On this holy day, devotees create idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati from sand and worship them, seeking their blessings for marital harmony and gift of offspring. The festival gets its name, Hartalika Teej, from a captivating legend. 'Hartalika' combines 'Harat' (kidnapping) and 'Aalika' (friend). According to the story, a dear friend of Goddess Parvati secretly took her to a dense forest to thwart her father's plan to marry her to Lord Vishnu, against her will.

On Hartalika Teej, married women can find out the lucky number associated with each zodiac sign below:



1. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Number 9 has a special meaning in Hartalika Teej as it is their lucky number. It embodies the essence of courage, determination and leadership, qualities that will allow you to overcome obstacles and foster harmony in your married life.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

In Hartalika Teej, number 6 shines as your lucky number. It represents the essence of love, balance and harmony that you long for in your marriage journey. Embrace this number as a guiding star to strengthen your connection with your husband and cultivate a happy and fulfilling life together.

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Number 5 is the lucky number for Hartalika Teej. This number embodies the qualities of adaptability, communication, and curiosity, which are essential in fostering a better understanding and connection with your spouse. Create a strong, trust-based bond by channeling this energy to improve your relationship.

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The number 2 emerges as your lucky number that embodies the essence of sensitivity, caring and partnership. Welcome this energy into your life to strengthen your emotional connection with your husband and cultivate a lasting bond.

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

In Hartalika Teej, number 1 is your lucky number. It represents your innate qualities of leadership, self-confidence and independence. Use this energy to create a relationship that is characterized by equality and unwavering support.

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

In Hartalika Teej, the number 3 is the key to luck and embodies the attributes of precision, communication and creativity. Cultivate a more imaginative and open-hearted connection with your spouse. Channel it to express your love and appreciation creatively.

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Keep in mind that the number 7 is your auspicious number and represents the ideals of harmony, balance and spirituality that you value in your marriage.

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The number 8 is your lucky number and symbolizes transformation, intensity and power, the qualities inherent in your nature. Use this power to forge a relationship that emerges even stronger and more resilient than before.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Number 9 is your lucky number in Hartalika Teej. It means growth, adventure and positivity, things you want in your marriage. Use this energy to improve your ever-changing and exciting relationship.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

In Hartalika Teej, number 4 is your lucky number. It represents stability, responsibility and organization, qualities that you appreciate in your marriage. Embrace this energy to establish a solid foundation for your relationship, ensuring your union is built to stand the test of time.

11. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The number 11 is your lucky number. It represents intuition, spirituality and enlightenment, qualities that are part of you. Trust your inner wisdom when it comes to matters of the heart and use this power to build a marriage based on love and respect.

12. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Remember that the number 7 is your lucky number. It represents compassion, intuition and spirituality. Embrace this energy to foster a deep spiritual connection with your spouse and build a union based on love, understanding, and mutual respect.