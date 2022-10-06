Doctor Says India Is Now The Chronic Heart Disease Capital Of The World

In India, sudden cardiac death (SCD) cases have significantly increased over the past several years, with young individuals suffering the most. On September 29, World Heart Day, the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) recently organised an awareness workshop to highlight the various facets of SCD in the nation.

More than 5,000 doctors across India noted that schoolchildren should be aware of the coming danger of chronic heart disease in addition to young people.

Doctors noted that India is currently the world's epicentre for chronic heart disease. Dr. Gupta emphasised that pollution, sadness, excessive screen time, high sugar intake, and inactivity are the main causes of CHD.

Dr Debabrata Roy, Honorary General Secretary, CSI and a Senior Consulting Interventional Cardiologist stated by saying that these changes affect people from all socioeconomic levels. "Smoking has decreased, but not to a level that is satisfactory. The amount of alcohol consumed is rising exponentially. Fast food franchises are expanding. None of them follow the prescribed levels of fat, salt, and sugar from the FSSAI.

Furthermore, as part of their initiative, the doctors at CSI also vowed to teach people cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and reach out to one million people in the nation to raise awareness about sudden cardiac death by setting up kiosks at police stations, post offices, shopping malls, neighbourhoods, and educational institutions.