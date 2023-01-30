How to Avoid Hair Loss and Improve Hair Health?

Hair loss can present in several symptoms, with male or female pattern baldness being the most common among older men and menopausal women. Vitamin E supplements have been shown to improve hair growth in people with hair loss due to their antioxidant properties reducing oxidative stress in the scalp. Hair loss can also be caused by factors such as hormone imbalances, pollution, genetics, fungal conditions, stress, autoimmune diseases, and nutritional deficiencies.

To prevent hair loss and improve hair health, it is recommended to avoid hairstyles that pull on the hair, maintain good hygiene, and avoid high-heat hair styling tools and chemical treatments. Massaging the head has been proven to improve blood circulation while using a mild shampoo suited to your hair and a soft brush made from natural fibers can also help. Low-level light therapy is another option to consider, as is avoiding rubbing your hair with a towel as this can cause dryness, tangling, and breakage.