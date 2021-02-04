How to make oil for hair at home

Pollution, hectic life style, mental stress and chemical exposures is daily routine in metropolitan cities. These factors take a toll on long lustrous hair and results in hair fall, hair thinning, hair breakage.

You purchase costly aromatic oils to provide nourishment to the scalp to grow dense, healthy and strong hairs and also fight against graying hair, dandruff, and scalp infection.

But majority of these expensive aromatic hair oils, shampoos and hair care products are blended with mineral oils and preservatives which may end up doing more harm than good.

Well then what is the solution. It is the time to go back to old advice "Oil your hair regularly with homemade hair oil". Homemade hair growth oil is a healthier option which requires a little knowledge and some basic kitchen skills.

In India, under the Ayurvedic system, the application of oil is an integral part of hair treatments. Washing and rinsing, or conditioning, come after oil applications. Oiling of the hair not only provides nourishment, but is the best way to deal with dryness. It is also an excellent pre-shampoo treatment and helps the natural distribution of oils along the hair shaft. The scalp is rich in oil-producing glands (sebaceous glands). But, stress, pollution, dandruff and other factors can block the pores. This can also interfere with blood circulation. Thus the natural oil, called sebum, becomes dry and hard, while the roots are starved. If this continues, the roots become weak and the hair may fall out. Scalp conditions like dandruff may also occur.

Ayurvedic massages with oil help to improve the circulation to the scalp surface and free the roots and pores of dry sebum. The oil application and massage also help to remove stress and tension, both physical and mental. The distribution of natural oil also improves the hair and looks more shiny and healthy.

The oils also have their own benefits. Traditionally, a variety of herbal oils have been in use in the Ayurvedic system, for strengthening the roots and promoting hair growth.

You can also prepare some hair oils at home



Hair oil with amla and methi

Take 10 to 15 gms of dry amla and one teaspoon fenugreek (methi) seeds. Grind both amla and methi seeds coarsely. Add them to 100 ml pure coconut oil or sesame seed (til) oil. Put all the ingredients in a glass jar with a tight fitting lid. Keep it in the sun daily for 15 days, shak it every day in order to stir the ingredients. After 15 days, strain the oil through a clean muslin cloth and keep the oil in a glass jar. This oil may be used to apply on the hair. It will benefit all hair types, as well as dandruff conditions.

Hair oil with leaves



You can take equal quantities of different leaves, like neem leaves, tulsi leaves, curry leaves and add to 200 ml almond oil. Wash the leaves well and crush them. Put the almond oil and crushed leaves in a pan and heat them till it boils. Turn off the gas and allow the oil to cool. Strain the oil through a clean muslin cloth and keep the oil in an airtight glass jar.

Essential oils can also be added to carrier (pressed) oils to make your own hair oil



Add 10 Drops of essential oil of rose to 1 cup of pure coconut oil. Keep in an airtight glass bottle. Essential oils should not be used by themselves. They should be used according to specified quantities and diluted with other oils. This oil has a cooling effect and also helps hair growth.

Add 5 drops of rosemary essential oil to 50 ml olive oil. Shake well and keep in a glass bottle with a tight fitting lid. Apply this on the scalp using cotton wool and leave it on. This helps to prevent and remove dandruff.

Lemon hair oil

Take two lemons and olive oil. Grate the outer rind of the lemon (lemon zest) and put it in a glass bottle with a tight fitting lid. Add 100 ml olive oil and put the bottle in the sun. Shake it regularly. After 3 to 4 days, strain the oil with a clean muslin cloth and keep it in an airtight bottle. It is ready for use. Lemon oil helps oily hair and oily scalp, as well as dandruff prone hair.

Bhringraj oil



Known as the 'King of herbs',it is consumed orally in Ayurvedic practices to treat ailments of heart, liver, respiratory system, nerves, and so on. When applied on the scalp, it .improve the length, strength, and lustre of hair to a great extent.

Bhringraj oil is usually prepared by blending and heating the extract of bhringraj leaves with an inactive carrier oil, such as coconut oil or sesame oil. To make this oil, you would need a handful of bhringraj leaves or 3 teaspoons of bhringraj powder, one cup of coconut oil and a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds.

Chop Bhringraj leaves. Heat a cup of coconut oil, and add the chopped leaves or the powder into the oil. Heat the mixture for few minutes till it attains greenish colour and strong fragrance . Add the fenugreek seeds. Turn off the heat and allow it to cool. Strain the mixture and store it in the container. Apply the oil and massage gently for a nourished scalp.

Alternatively put Bhringraj leaves outside in open sun heat to dry for two to three days. After that, immerse these dried leaves in a jar of coconut oil , sesame oil or any other carrier oil. Leave the pot in the sun for another two to three days until the color of the oil changes to light green and then you can use it directly on your scalp.