International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre Inaugurated at Continental Hospitals

Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad unveiled the state-of-the-art International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre for cutting-edge facial aesthetic and craniofacial procedures on 2nd September, 2023.

Offers outstanding surgical facilities, patient amenities, the International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre is envisaged to meet a very pressing healthcare need, not just in the country but across the Indian subcontinent.











With a team of world-renowned, expert surgeons led by the peerless Prof Dr Srinivas Ghosla Reddy, Continental Hospitals will now be the most advanced facility for facial aesthetics and craniofacial deformities.



Speaking at the launch, Continental Hospitals Chairman and Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy noted that at Continental it has always been his endeavour to bring the finest of healthcare to the most pressing of health challenges.

“According to a survey by the Indian health ministry, 1 in every 700 children born in India has a cleft lip, cleft palate, or other form of facial deformity. This is a much higher than the global average and a very high number in absolute terms. The same survey also points out to a million cases of cleft lip or facial deformities that remain yet unaddressed in the country due to the lack of adequate infrastructure and awareness.

“By bringing together a world-renowned team of surgeons, and building the most advanced facility for facial aesthetics and craniofacial deformities, Continental Hospitals, is taking a definitive step towards address a very real need in our society, and we are hopeful of being able to rebuild at least some of the smiles, and thereby transform those lives,” underlined Dr Reddy.









The International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre at Continental Hospitals will soon be a centre of excellence for all facial deformities and craniofacial conditions. From complex to congenital, from primary to revisions – International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre will cater to all facial aesthetics and craniofacial surgeries.



The scope of services offered at International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre, will include - Cleft Lip and Palate Deformities, Congenital and Acquired Deformities of TM Joint, Congenital and Acquired Facial Bone Deformities, Craniofacial Syndromes, Craniofacial Trauma, and Facial Aesthetics and Rhinoplasty amongst others.





“International Facial Aesthetics and Craniofacial Centre will be a one-stop centre for craniofacial surgery, offer the complete range of complex facial aesthetic procedures and craniofacial surgeries for both Indian and International patients, we have a dedicated team for patients coming from overseas for craniofacial surgeries,” said Prof Dr Gosla Reddy at the launch.

