International Sos Supply And Healthcare Consultants International Partner To Improve Patient Services

International SOS Supply, a leading specialist in providing medical suppliesand contributing to the overall improvement of health in the remotest corners of the world, has partnered with Healthcare Consultants International (HCI), a premier provider in the turnkey supply of medical equipment packages and related services.This strategic collaboration will see both parties working togetherto enhance healthcare provisions and improve patient services in select focus markets.

This partnership will enable International SOS Supply and Healthcare Consultants Internationalto providehospital projects with seamless and efficient support for the full planning and provision of medical equipment, includingdesign, supply, installation,training, and maintenance.

The collaboration brings together the industry-leading strengths and expertise encompassing project management, design, procurement, logistics, commissioning, training, and maintenance. It will primarily be focused on medical equipment provision in Africa and South-East Asia

Sune Svenningsen, Chief Executive Officer, Supply Division, International SOS, said, "Our partnership with Healthcare Consultants International represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance healthcare delivery in key markets. By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes ona number of projects already in the pipeline, as well as enhancing future medical facilities and services. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit both our organisations and the customers we serve."

Rob Whitty, CEO of Healthcare Consultants International, commented,"We are excited to embark on this partnership with International SOS.As part of our ecosystem of partners and equipment suppliers who want to have a positive impact on patients,we are delighted to partner with International SOS who share the same ethos. Our combined expertise and resources will undoubtedly lead to significant advancements in healthcare delivery and infrastructure in the regions we serve. Together, we are poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of many."