People denying to wear face may be 'sociopaths': Research

People who reject wearing face masks or ignore social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic are considered more expected to be a sociopath as per the recent research.

As per Healthline: "A sociopath is a term used to describe someone who has an anti-social personality disorder (ASPD). People with ASPD can't understand others' feelings. They'll often break the rules or make impulsive decisions without feeling guilty for the harm they cause."

These are qualities that Professor Fabiano Koich Miguel and colleagues at Universidade Estadual de Londrina believed to be related to the ignoring face mask rules. In Brazilian 1,578, adults were surveyed; they were asked about their compliance with Covid-19 measures.

Participants were asked one question that was: 'Do you think it is necessary to use a facemask/socially distance/wash your hands more frequently?'. Based on the findings, participants were divided into two groups: the 'empathy group' and the 'anti-social group'.

The 'empathy group' included 1,200 people, all of whom displayed an understanding of the measures in place and tended to be interested in 'developing positive social interactions'.

Whereas, the other left out 400 people who were placed in the 'anti-social group' showed the opposite. The researchers said people in this group posed a more social risk to others, based on their lack of concern in helping to reduce the number of rising deaths by following rules in place.

They're also ready to look for ways in which their interactions with others could benefit them personally, more likely to feel 'socially detached' and to engage in hostile behaviour. This group were considered as less compliant and rarely wear face masks.

Daily Mail study says: "Our findings indicated that anti-social traits, significantly lower levels of empathy and higher levels of callousness, deceitfulness and risk-taking, are directly associated with lower compliance with containment measures.

"These traits explain, at least partially, the reason why people continue not adhering to the containment measures even with increasing numbers of cases and deaths." Lead researcher Professor Miguel said that the findings had to be a move towards with some caution.

"We cannot state that if a person chooses not to wear a facemask, the only reason is that they are a sociopath. Although this is possible, there are likely other factors involved." For instance, some people don't wear masks for health and infirmity reasons and carry an exemption card.