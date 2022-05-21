Pink Lemonade: Indian Style Summer Lemonade Drink

During summer everyone loves to have something refreshing, this old-fashioned pink Lemonade is perfect for a hot summer drink.



To make this simple pink lemonade, you need to combine the mint leaves and one tbsp of water in a mortar pestle and crush it lightly.

Next step would combine the mint mixture, lemon juice, powdered sugar, rose syrup and salt in a deep bowl and mix well.

Add soda and mix well and then you need to serve it immediately.

This old-fashioned pink lemonade features a perfect blend of soothing rose syrup and peppy lemon juice and mint leaves for added zing.

The muddling of mint leaves not only offers the true flavor of mint but the crushed mint leaves offers a pleasant mouthfeel too.

This fresh herby touch is a treat for your senses. These brilliant flavors are topped with chilled soda to make a thoroughly refreshing classic summer lemonade drink. The best part about this drink is that it does not even call for making any syrup or mixture and refrigerating.

Serve this homemade pink lemonade to guests- be it kids or adults, you are sure to be admired.

Tips for pink lemonade. 1. Make sure the soda is absolutely chill because adding ice separately will dilute the drink.

2. Also do not forget to add salt, although just a pinch of it is used, because it helps to sharpen the myriad flavors of this drink.

3. if you do not have powdered sugar, grind the table sugar in a mixer and sieve it before use.