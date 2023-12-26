Post-Christmas and New Year Celebration Detox programs using Ayurveda

New Delhi: Year end celebrations of Christmas and New year are a given all over the World. At the end of every year we wrap up the past year indulging ourselves in various seasonal delicacies which start with the onset of Christmas and end with welcoming in the New Year. During this season in the name of celebrating we finally end up overloading our systems with far too much unwanted food and drink.

So here we can consider signing up for an Ayurveda Detox Plan the Post Christmas & New year Celebrations.

Post the festivities the common aftermathone might face are gastric issues such as stomach reversions and bloating, while due to the pollution lung congestion & breathing issues too . How to detox after these Celebrations is very important and for both the above mentioned issues, an ideal solution is a full on traditional curative Ayurveda detox plan, which note is not just for cleansing the body but also the mind too.

Further, as the season changes and Winter sets in, one has to encounter and deal with the dry cold weather known as "Hemant Ritu" which is also the period when the body strength starts working to recover & rebuild itself. The Ritucharya (seasonal guidelines) doshas (vata, pitta, kapha) are responsible for a person's physiological, mental, and emotional health.

Cold weather results in dry, cracked skin, heels, stiffness in muscles and joints and dehydration. The Ayurveda detox plan has an extensive lineup of seasonal guidelines to address all of these. These seasonal guidelines can assist one to connect with nature to detox and promote good health. During Hemanta Ritu, the digestive fire is revoked which could aggravate digestive problems as according to Ritucharya the Pitta Dosha is the power of digestion and metabolism in the body.

The Ayurveda detox plan is culled from a wide range of ancient healing practices to help one recover naturally; below are the basic guidelines:

Abhyanga

The hectic week and excess partying during the festivities leave one physically tired. During this tiring time, a hot oil massage can do wonders. Abhyanga is a warm oil massage, from the scalp to the feet can exceedingly rejuvenate your body and mind. It is the best skincare routine too. Some Abhyanga methodsalso nourish and stimulates your body's inner and outer organs, as the oil seeps into the tissues of the body to release the accumulated toxins and expels them out through the gut.

Detoxifying the system

After spending a whole week dining and drinking on festive cuisine it is bound to affect your digestive system adversely. Since this Celebration marks the beginning of new resolutions including regaining your health it also means thatyou now need to consider detoxifying your digestive system. To do this effectively it must be done in a scientific and planned manner; for which one needs to plan a daily schedule that will slow down your system. Below are a few suggestions:

Avoid oily, spicy, cheesy, fermented foodsConsume lightly cooked / steamed food to rekindle the appetiteEat fruits instead of drinking them as juices- will juice up your insidesEat soaked dry fruits and nuts, twice a dayEat less to avoid feeling bloatedAvoid processed foods which are high in salt and sugarAt night avoid green, leafy vegetables as they can result in heavy bloatingPlan & aim to have dinner between 7-8pm and sleep by 9-10pm

Physical Exercise is an essential part Ayurveda Detox Plan

After taking a week's break from your regular exercise regimen for the Xmas and New year celebrations, it is time to start warming up again. Begin with short sessions of physical exercise. The Ayurveda detox plan includes daily Yoga & Meditation which together can help one maintain a healthy lifestyle. Ideally should be done in the morning.

Questions on Ayurveda Detox Plan:

How do you detox your body after a festival?

After a long festive week, everybody feels exhausted and needs some rest and Ayurveda detox plan. You can detoxify your body by keeping yourself more hydrated, cutting out one-time meals, eating only light cooked food, avoiding junk food, increased physical activities, and trying out some home remedies like chewing cummin and rock salt, ginger and jaggery,fennel seeds too can help but all in moderation.

How long does it take to detox your body?

It nearly takes a few days to one week to detox your body. Sometimes, it can take longer than expected as it totally depends on the body functioning of every individual since we all have different body types.

What is the best drink to improve your system functions?

Boiled Water. There is no better thing than regular intake of boiled water. It not only improves the digestion but also aids to keep the internal channels of your body clean and strong. A few other flavoured drinks which can be tried are:

Cumin waterCoriander waterGinger waterAmla waterTriphala water with food

What should one eat on a 3 day detox?

Consume - Rice ganji, Rasam, Khichadi, Soft Rice and Dal - keep it simple and non oily& non spicy. Every year marks an embracement of new resolutions to make our Life a better one. One such resolution which should be made and achieved in order to make a mark in the status is of achieving optimal health.

(Dr. Subash.S. Markande, Consulting Ayurveda Physician, CGH Earth Wellness)