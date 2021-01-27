The goodness of Argan oil

Argan oil has traditionally been used topically to improve the health of skin, hair, and nails. It contains a number of different beneficial properties and vitamins that form a powerful combination to boost skin health. Dr Geeta Grewal- Cosmetic surgeon, beauty and health wellness expert explains some prominent uses of the oil for health, skin and hair.

Night moisturiser



Argan oil absorbs quickly and does not leave an oily residue. In the winter months you may need a second drop but remember to use sparingly. This oil is safe and gentle to use around your eyes. Vitamin A and Vitamin E present in the oil can help to reduce fine wrinkles and keep this delicate area moisturized.

Skin toner



Toning is an important step in your skin care routine. For an all-over glow, add 3–4 drops of your favourite toner, make your own chemical-free, natural toner at home.

Exfoliant



To experience the argon oil benefits while exfoliating, pay special attention to acne-prone areas and areas that are dry. Regular exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while giving you a younger, fresher complexion. With the aid of the brown sugar, argon oil's nutrients are more readily absorbed into your skin. Use this exfoliator for more than just your face. If you have dry elbows or heels , mix up a bit more to massage the dry and dead skin away.

Acne remedy



Tea tree oil complements the argon oil benefits beautifully with its rich anti-oxidant content and its inherent antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Together, they can help fight stubborn acne while reducing the inflammation and scarring.

Stretch mark remedy



The vitamin A and vitamin E will help to rejuvenate the skin while moisturising, and so stretch marks are less likely to form. If you already have stretch marks, start by massaging argan oil and brown sugar into the affected areas before your next bath. Rinse well and apply the oil to the affected areas prior to dressing.

Razor bumps and burn treatment



Razor bumps and razor burn are uncomfortable and unsightly. Argan oil is an effective treatment to soothe the skin after shaving, both for men after shaving their beards and for women after shaving their legs

Leave-in conditioner



Argan oil is not only beneficial to skin — it's also great for hair. This non-greasy oil makes for the perfect leave-in conditioner that makes your hair easier to style while repairing those pesky split ends.

Argon oil helps to tame frizz and fly-always and protect against the heat of hair dryers, curlers and flat irons, all the while promoting body and a healthy shine.

Overnight deep conditioning treatment



If you have dry, brittle hair, once a week do an overnight deep conditioning treatment with argan oil. If you have dandruff or dry scalp, do an overnight treatment twice per week until the dandruff is gone. Continue with weekly treatments or as needed.

Lip conditioner

Argan oil benefits more than just your skin and hair; it makes for a wonderful lip treatment or lip balm substitute. This will not only relieve any cracked lips, but also keep your lips soft, smooth and conditioned. Keep argan oil handy during the winter to prevent chapped lips.

Nail & cuticle treatment



Argan oil's non-greasy moisture is an ideal treatment for cuticles and nails. The oil will not only help to condition your nails, but it will also help keep your cuticles moisturised so you don't develop painful hangnails.

Foot treatment



If you have dry, cracking skin on your feet or heels, rub two drops into your feet, paying special attention to the problem areas. Depending on how dry your skin is, you may need to apply a couple of more drops to fully moisturise the area.