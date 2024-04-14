Tollywood film Director Maruthi Inaugurates Aesthetic Looks Clinic at Kukatpally

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Tollywood Cine Director and writer Maruthi formally Launched the Aesthetic Looks Clinic at Lulu Mall Road near JNTU, Kukatpally. Addressing a gathering after the Inaugural, Maruthi, said that skin and hair clinic play an important role in lending that glamorous touch to every one life style.
Dr. Raghu Sai Ram Terupally, Facial cosmetic & Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr. Manoj Bojja, Cosmetologist said that, the clinic is Equipped with the most advanced equipment technology, Offering services, Hair transplant, Facial Cosmetics, Laser Treatments. Hair fall, Anti dandruff treatment, Micro pigmentation, Botox & Fillers, Chemical peel, Laser treatment, Hydra facial, Wart and Tattoo removal, Anti-aging treatment and more. Further Dr. Raghu Sai Ram Terupally added that Aesthetic deliver most advanced and result oriented treatments at an affordable price for everyone. Dr. Swetha Bedigi, Dr. Manusha Modugu, Venkatesh Aelegupalli, BC welfare joint director Chandrasekar were also present.