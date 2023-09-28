Women at 25% higher risk of heart diseases

Hyderabad: Indian women are at 25 higher risk of having heart diseases than men, say experts on the eve of World Heart Day.

Over the last past two decades, prevalence of heart disease in women has increased by 300 per cent due to various factors.

India accounts for 60 of the world’s heart disease burden and according to cardiologists, the growing issue of heart disease among Indians is multifaceted.

World Heart Day was declared at The UN Conference on Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972 and is celebrated on September 29 every year to increase awareness amongst people about heart health, including talks, social events, access to health screenings, fundraising events etc.

This year’s theme for World Heart Day is "Use Heart, Know Heart" that underlies the importance of caring for our hearts, increase public awareness cardiovascular diseases, including their prevent and global impact.

Cardiologists say that on the occasion of World Heart Day, everyone has an opportunity to stop and consider how best to use heart for humanity, for nature and for you.

Beating cardiovascular diseases is something that matters to every beating heart.

Use heart means to think differently, engage for important causes and learn few things about its potential to unite all of us.

According to Dr. P. Rajendra Kumar Jain, HOD and Senior Consultant Cardiologist KIMS Hospitals, the World Heart Federation promotes the concept of heart healthy lifestyle as a basic human right.

Heart is a vital organ that is responsible for pumping nutrient rich blood for the body. It also supplies oxygen while removing toxins and waste. Heart can weigh 289.6 grams for men and 284.7 grams for women that beats 60 -100 times per minute.

Blood travel 12,000 miles throughout body each day and heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood a day.

"There are special dietary requirements for people with cardiac issues. Sodium and fat intake can increase the impact of cardiovascular diseases. Excessive sodium can increase the risks of heart for heart attacks and other heart problems," Jain said.

About the types of heart diseases Dr. Hemanth Kaukuntla, Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon and CEO, Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, said: "The term heart disease is a blanket term for various heart-related diseases. Rheumatic heart diseases, valvular heart disease, hypertensive heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, conditions related to abnormality of the rhythm, inflammatory heart diseases, coronary artery diseases etc are some common heart conditions amongst which hypertensive heart disease is one of the most common types of heart disease in Indian patients with high blood pressure that invaluably damages the blood cells."

According to Dr. Imran Ul Haq, consultant interventional cardiologist at Amor Hospitals, "World Health Organisation conducted a study which has found 35,40,000 deaths in India due to cardiovascular disease, being more prevalent amongst younger population. Also, Indians have the highest rate of Coronary Artery Disease."

According to studies, India’s standardised CVD death rate is higher than the global average rate. Indians have been affected by high rates of diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hypertension and smoking which have increased the demographics of heart problems without prior warning.

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is one of the best things you can do for your heart. For example, eating well, exercising regularly, staying motivated, being aware and mindful can contribute a towards a healthy heart. Most of the women face challenges in accessing quality healthcare, such as cardiovascular screening, preventive care, timely treatment etc.

Dr. Bhanu Kiran Reddy, consultant interventional cardiology, SLG Hospital, says that taking a dance class, trying pilates, hiking, swimming for social time can multiply healthy heart effects.

"The campaign for this year’s theme reminds us to safeguard our health by caring and understanding the importance of our heart. This can help us reduce risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes etc. On most occasions, heart disease is looked at as a broad term that encompasses several conditions. Most people may know about coronary heart diseases and heart attacks, other heart diseases include, heart failure, where heart muscles become weak, arrhythmias in which the heart has rhythm abnormalities."