Are you a stay-at-home mom or a respected homemaker? If you believe that you are not as appreciated as you should be for your efforts, Housewife's Day will help you fight the feeling that your efforts are going largely unnoticed. Or perhaps you are the husband of a housewife who has been accused of underestimating just how much work goes into keeping an entire home under control, not to mention a few children clean and well-behaved. Either way, this day is right for you.



Intended to honor the housewife for her tireless efforts to transform a house into a home, this event has also grown greatly in popularity during recent times. In our career-driven world, being a housewife (our house husband) is looked upon as a sort of easy way out, when it is anything but that. However, recently people have slowly begun to realize that just because someone stays home all day, that doesn't mean they sleep till noon and spend half of the remainder of the day filing their nails, and that contrary to popular belief, running a home is quite a bit of work indeed.

Although the exact date that Housewife Day was created is difficult to source (as are many such events), many suspect that it was created by an actual housewife; perhaps feeling a bit jaded or not fully appreciated. Unsurprisingly, the idea soon gained a great deal of momentum, considering the vast amount of women who have been housewives over the centuries and millennia.