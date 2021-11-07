Although it might be confusing, Hug a Bear Day isn't about the big fuzzy beasts that roam the forests munching on nuts and berries and once a year or so busting out the fishing skills to scoop up salmon from the teeming rivers! Hugging one of those could, in fact, be very dangerous and lead to a very bad day.



This day is, instead, about our favorite fuzzy knights of Yore, sometimes called by the name "Teddy". They are big and fuzzy and warm, they watch over children (and, perhaps, some adults) at night while keeping the monsters in the closet and under the bed at bay.

For many, a cuddly bear is often the first gift a child is ever given. Long afterward, many people tend to carry them forward into their adult lives as 'memoirs' of the past.

But everyone knows the real reason people still have them is that their lives seem a little better, and a little saner, with those childhood protectors, still working on their behalf. It's time to enjoy Hug a Bear Day!