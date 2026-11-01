Important Days In November 2026: Check Full List Of National And International Dates

In November 2026 there are some special national and international days, religious festivals, awareness days, birth anniversaries etc. The month spans various festivals, each representing a different aspect of Indian culture and history, as well as social causes around the world, including Diwali, Chhath Puja, Children's Day, and Constitution Day.

The month starts with a few days of observance like World Vegan Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day and Haryana day on November 1. Other important events are National Education day on November11, Children's day on November14, National press day on November16 and Constitution day on 26th of November.

This month is also the birth month of great personalities like physicist C V Raman, Jawaharlal Nehru (former Prime Minister), tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

It is helpful for students to remember these dates for General Knowledge and Current Affairs for those appearing for competitive exams. Below is a list of some of the more important days and dates in November 2026.

Important days in November 2026 complete date wise: List of important days in November 2026.

November 1 – World Vegan Day: In honor of promoting awareness of veganism and the environmental, ethical and health issues involved in a plant-based diet.

November 1 – All Saints' Day: On this day, usually Christian commemorate holiday to celebrate the lives of saints and martyrs, including those who are not recognised by the Church.

November 1 – Karnataka Rajyotsava Day: It is also called Karnataka Formation Day, which marks the establishment of Karnataka on 1st November 1956 as a result of the merger of Kannada speaking territories.

November 1 – Haryana Day: It is celebrated to commemorate Haryana as a separate state in 1966 and the cultural identity and achievements of the state.

November 2 – All Souls' Day: Observed by Christians to remember and pray for people who have passed away.

November 2 – Parumala Perunnal: It is a significant annual religious event that falls on the occasion of the feast of Saint Geevarghese Mar Gregorios at Parumala Church.

November 3 – World Jellyfish Day: The day that is dedicated to the beautiful jellyfish and their importance in the marine environment.

November 3 – World Sandwich Day: Celebrated to recognise the popular food and its many varieties around the world.

November 3 – Melbourne Cup Day: It is the first Tuesday in November in Australia and is celebrated with one of the world's most famous horse races.

November 5 – World Tsunami Awareness: On this day, world tsunami awareness is observed to raise awareness about the dangers of a Tsunami, preparedness and the need for early warning.

November 6 – Dhanteras: The festival is the first of the Diwali celebration. Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kuber are traditionally worshipped and gold, silver or anything new is bought as a symbol of prosperity.

November 6- International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict – International day: The United Nations day underscores the environment's importance in conflicts and the need to protect it.

November 6 – National Nachos Day: National day of celebration to honour the popular snack, Nachos of tortilla chips, cheese and various toppings.

November 7 – Infant Protection Day: This is the day dedicated to raise awareness about the importance of protecting babies, keeping them healthy, safe and developing.

November 7 – National Cancer Awareness Day: National cancer awareness day in India to raise awareness, early detection, and access to cancer treatment.

November 7– C V Raman Jayanti: The birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning physicist Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, who discovered the Raman Effect.

November 8 - Diwali: This is believed to be the festival of lights which represents good overcoming evil, light overcoming darkness. Families light diyas, decorate their homes and pray and exchange local food at parties.

November 8 – L K Advani's Birthday: It is the birth anniversary of veteran Indian politician and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani.

November 8 – World Radiography Day: This day is observed as the role of radiography and other medical imaging techniques in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

November 9 - National Legal Services: On this day, the people used to dedicate for spreading awareness of the rights of the citizens and their free legal aid services.

November 9 – Uttarakhand Foundation Day: It is the day when Uttarakhand was established on 9th November, 2000. Initially the State was called Uttaranchal, renamed to Uttar Pradesh in the year 2007.

November 9 – Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration Anniversary: In memory of the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh pilgrim movement to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan in 2019.

November 9 – World Freedom Day: World freedom day is celebrated as the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, and celebrates freedom and democracy.

November 10 – Govardhan Puja: This day is widely celebrated as Govardhan Puja by worshipping Lord Krishna.

November 10- World Science Day for Peace and Development: The day highlights the importance of science in society and encourages interaction with science.

November 10 – World Public Transport Day: a day to spread the word about the value of public transport in creating sustainable cities and minimizing environmental damage.

November 10 – World Immunization Day: Day for spreading awareness of the importance of vaccination and immunisation.

November 11 – Bhai Dooj: The day of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on November 11, on this day sisters pray for the long life and prosperity of their brothers.

November 11 – Armistice Day: A day in which they remember the end of WWI on November 11, 1918.

November 11 – National Education Day: It is celebrated in India on the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India.

November 12 - This day is World Usability Day on the second Thursday of the month is World Usability Day to make ourselves aware of the importance of easy to use technology and services.

November 12 - World Pneumonia Day (WPD) is a day to raise awareness about pneumonia and mobilise for pneumonia prevention, diagnosis and treatment with special focus on children on 12th November every year.

November 13 – World Kindness Day: A day to practise kindness in everyday actions, to promote compassion in communities.

November 14 - This day is widely celebrated in India as Children's Day (Bal Diwas). This day is celebrated on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru and is symbolic of the rights, education and welfare of children, across India.

November 14 – Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti: It is celebrated on November 14th on his birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the Indian Republic, who was born on 14th November, 1889.

November 14 – World Diabetes Day to raise awareness on diabetes, its prevention and proper management and the impact of diabetes on the life of people and communities.

November 15 – Jharkhand Foundation Day: On this day, people celebrate the statehood of Jharkhand which came into existence in the year 2000.

November 15 – Birsa Munda Jayanti: Celebrates the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda who seriously opposed against British rule.

November 15 - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims: This marks the third Sunday in November as a day to remember victims of road traffic accidents who have been killed or injured.

November 15 – Chhath Puja: The Chhath Puja is a significant Hindu festival that is especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh where the Sun God is worshipped and rituals are performed near water bodies.

November 16 – International Day for Tolerance: The day is dedicated to the promotion of understanding, respect and peaceful co-existence between the people of different cultures and communities.

November 16 – National Press Day which is observed in India to commemorate the role of the Press Council of India and its significance of a free, responsible and vibrant press in India.

November 17 – International Students' Day: It is a day to remember the resistance of students against the Nazi's occupation in 1939 and to honor the contribution and rights of students.

November 17 – National Epilepsy Day: It is celebrated in India on this day to raise awareness about epilepsy, its symptoms, treatment, and the difficulties faced by those with epilepsy.

18 November - World COPD Day: A day of awareness and action about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

November 19 – World Philosophy Day – is celebrated to emphasize the role of philosophy in the face of social problems, through the conduct of philosophical thinking, critical discussion, and dialogue.

November 19 – World Toilet Day: United Nations day to reflect on the sanitation crisis and the need for sanitation and safe toilets.

November 19- International Men's Day: The day celebrates men's health and wellbeing, positive role models and issues of men and boys.

November 20- Universal Children's Day (World Children's Day): On this day the world celebrates the promotion of children's rights, welfare and international cooperation for the betterment of the future.

November 20 – Africa Industrialization Day: It is marked to raise awareness of industrial development in the African countries and the challenges of the African continent.

November 21 – World Television Day: A day that celebrates television as a medium of communication and helps to spread awareness of the issues of the world.

November 21 – World Hello Day: World Hello Day is a campaign to encourage communication and dialogue between people as a way of resolving conflict and thus promoting peace.

November 23 – Leonardo Bonacci (Fibonacci) Day: This a day to observe Honour Leonardo Bonacci – Fibonacci and his famous number sequence!

November 23 – National Espresso Day: It is a day celebrated in the United States to celebrate espresso and espresso lovers.

November 23 – National Cashew Day: This is one of the intresting day as it is an occasion recognising cashews and their popularity as a food ingredient and snack.

November 24 - Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti: Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti or Gurpurab is a day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikhism religion.

November 24 – Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: The day to remember for religious and linguistic freedom made by the 9th Guru of the Sikhs Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

November 24 – Dev Deepawali: It is celebrated on Kartik Purnima day in Varanasi with thousands of diyas being lit at the ghats of the Ganga.

November 25- International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: It is an international day dedicated to raising awareness and action against violence against women observed by the United Nations.

November 26 – National Milk Day : It is celebrated in India on the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of White Revolution in India.

November 26- Constitution Day of India on November 26 Samvidhan Divas: It is the day of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

November 26 – Thanksgiving Day: Thanksgiving Day is a traditional U.S. holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November and is a day of giving thanks to God for his blessings.

November 27 – Black Friday: A day in the USA, observed on a Friday after Thanksgiving, marked by big sales discounts at businesses.

November 28 – Red Planet Day: November 28th is Red Planet Day to honor the day that NASA's Mariner 4 spacecraft was launched on November 28, 1964, returning the first close up images of Mars.

November 29 – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People: UN Day to mark the rights and concerns of the Palestinian people.

November 29 - International Jaguar Day is also commemorated on this day and the day aims to raise awareness about the conservation of the jaguar, biodiversity and natural habitats.

November 30 - Saint Andrew's Day: A day in Scotland and in other places to celebrate Saint Andrew the patron saint of Scotland.