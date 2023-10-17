International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ERADICATION OF POVERTY 2023: Every year, on October 17, we celebrate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, with the aim of improving dialogue and empathy between the impoverished and the community at large. The goal of the day is to recognize the challenges of those living in poverty, empower their voices, and seek solutions to alleviate and ultimately eliminate poverty.

Poverty has distressing consequences, such as homelessness, hunger, lack of essential services and cases of violence. The United Nations calls on people to come together and play their part in contributing to the eradication of poverty.

Theme of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2023

The theme of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2023 is “Decent work and social protection: realizing dignity for all”. The focus behind this year's theme is based on first-hand accounts that demonstrate how people, who are trapped in extreme poverty, often spend long, hard hours in dangerous and unregulated jobs, but still cannot earn enough money. to support themselves and their families.

This year's theme highlights the importance of upholding the human dignity of all people. Decent work must empower people, provide equitable compensation, ensure safe working conditions and, fundamentally, recognize the value and humanity of each worker. It also demands universal access to social protection and decent work.

History and meaning

In 1987, the Trocadéro Square for Human Rights and Freedoms in Paris, France, hosted the inaugural commemoration of the event in memory of those who had died of hunger, violence, poverty and terror. The founder of the ATD Fourth World International Movement, Joseph Wresinski, inaugurated the memorial tablet. Subsequently, October 17 was formally declared as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty by the United Nations (UN) in 1992.

The day aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by families or individuals living in poverty and to fight for the global eradication of poverty. People living in poverty often lack fundamental needs and endure hazardous living and working conditions, experience unequal access to the legal system, and have limited access to health care.

International Day For The Eradication Of Poverty 2023 Quotes

“Extreme poverty anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere.” – Kofi Annan.

“Nothing that you have not given away will ever really be yours.” — C.S. Lewis.

“History is written by the rich, and so the poor get blamed for everything.” — Jeffrey D. Sachs.

“Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth…these are the same fight.” — Ban Ki-moon.

“Poverty is the parent of revolution and crime.” — Aristotle.