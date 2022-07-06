There are as many types of kiss as there are people to pucker up, and who doesn't love a good kiss? Whether it's a quick friendly peck on the cheek between friends, or a long, passionate tongue-lashing between new partners, International Kissing Day celebrates this most enjoyable of activities and the part it plays in cultures throughout the world.

If you haven't shown your partner just how much you enjoy them, maybe International Kissing Day is your chance to remind them with a toe-curling kiss!