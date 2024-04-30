International Labour Day 2024: Date, history and significance

The workforce and the working class stand as the primary drivers of a nation's progress. They shoulder the bulk of the effort required to propel development forward, laying the foundation for infrastructure, economic growth, and societal advancement. From grassroots initiatives to sweeping changes, workers play a pivotal role in initiating positive transformations both domestically and globally. Given their indispensable role, it's imperative to prioritize their well-being and address their concerns attentively. International Labour Day serves as an annual reminder to acknowledge the challenges and contributions of workers and the working class. As we prepare to commemorate this significant day, let's reflect on a few key considerations.

Date: International Labour Day, commemorated on May 1st every year, falls on a Wednesday this year.

History: The roots of International Labour Day trace back to the events of 1886 in America, where laborers demanded an eight-hour workday. The peaceful demonstration escalated into violence, culminating in what became known as The Haymarket Affair, marking the inception of International Labour Day. Subsequently, in 1889, various socialist parties in Europe united to designate May 1st as International Labour Day, a tradition upheld annually since then.

Significance: International Labour Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by laborers and the working class to societal and national development. It emphasizes the importance of laborers understanding their rights, as they often face exploitation. By empowering laborers with knowledge of their rights, the day aims to foster better working and living conditions for workers, urging collective action towards their improvement.