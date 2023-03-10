Playing dress up has been a favorite pastime for children for ages. Why do we let go of the fun? International Wig Day has created a day where anyone and everyone can play along and wear a wig to change their appearance. You can choose to be silly, or serious. You can get a wig that will let you try out that haircut you've been thinking about, but aren't sure if you are brave enough to do it. Now you have a reason and way to try it on for size!