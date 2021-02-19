Jaipur Literature Festival set to begin its first ever virtual show with 2021 edition

Hailed as the 'greatest literary show on Earth' and the 'Kumbh of Literature', the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021, will open today on its brand-new virtual platform which recreates the iconic Diggi Palace Hotel, offering an immersive experience for literature-lovers and festival-goers.

The Festival continues to 'celebrate the word', bringing together a diverse set of voices and a gamut of 'stories' - fearless and funny, fiery and tender, fantastical and true-to-life, equivocal, atypical and every day.



With an ever-astounding line up of speakers and sessions, the Festival this year features over 300 speakers and performers representing around 25 Indian and 18 international languages and over 23 nationalities as well as major literary awards ranging from the Nobel, the Man Booker, the Pulitzer, the Sahitya Akademi, DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, JCB Prize for Literature.