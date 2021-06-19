Swirling and looping, rising and falling, the juggler's tools fly through the air with an elegance surprising in pins and rings, knives, and hatchets. Juggling Day recognizes the fantastic feats of dexterity and skill required by their demanding art form.



The types of things you can juggle and the styles of juggling are truly far and wide, and some of the most demanding don't even require that they leave your hands. If you've ever been amazed by the seeming magic worked by a juggler's hands, then Juggling Day is your opportunity to show them some recognition.

If you know a juggler, the best way you can celebrate this holiday is complimenting them on their skill and perhaps even asking them to perform a little for you, so they have a chance to show off the art they worked so hard at.

If you're feeling particularly adventurous, you might even take this opportunity to get out and learn a bit of juggling yourself! It's a fairly simple art to learn, even if it's incredibly hard to perfect, and it can improve your hand and eye coordination to an amazing degree! So on Juggling Day, get out there and show your love to a juggler, or become one.

Setting out on your juggling journey can be a daunting experience. Skilled professional jugglers make it look easy, even when juggling five or more objects. But, like most skills, it requires you to start with small challenges and then work from there. The trick to juggling effectively is learning how to juggle two balls in one hand. This movement teaches you to toss the ball in your hand before the one in the air lands. Most people can pick up this skill in a day or two. After that, the next step is to throw balls between both hands while maintaining at least one in flight.