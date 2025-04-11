Live
Kalasha Unveils ‘Vajra Kalasham’ Diamond Savings Plan and Bridal Collection
Highlights
Hyderabad-based Kalasha Fine Jewels has launched the ‘Vajra Kalasham’ scheme, allowing clients to save for 10 months and receive an extra 1.5 months as a bonus towards diamond jewellery purchases.
Celebrating its eighth anniversary, Kalasha also revealed the ‘Pellikuthuru Collection’—a bridal jewellery line merging tradition with elegance. Eight loyal clients inaugurated the collection, reflecting the brand’s journey.
Directors Srinivas and Ashika Chanda emphasised the scheme’s value and the collection’s thoughtful design for brides-to-be. Kalasha reaffirms its commitment to craftsmanship and innovation with these customer-centric offerings.
