Matangi Jayanti 2024: Date, Rituals, History, and Significance

Today marks the celebration of Matangi Jayanti, a significant occasion observed annually by the Hindu community with great fervour. This day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Matangi, believed to be a manifestation of Lord Shiva. Also known as Vagdevi, she is depicted with a white crescent moon adorning her forehead. Devotees believe that honouring Goddess Matangi brings forth creativity and prosperity into their lives. Here's everything you need to know about this auspicious day:

Date:

Matangi Jayanti falls on May 10 this year. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 6:47 PM on May 9 and concludes at 5:20 PM on May 10.

Rituals:

Devotees commence the day by rising early and taking a purifying bath. The idol of Goddess Matangi is then placed on an altar, where incense sticks and lamps are lit. Offerings of garlands, flowers, and coconuts are made to the Goddess, alongside a special bhog. Sacred mantras are chanted to invoke the blessings of Goddess Matangi.

History: Goddess Matangi is revered as the ninth Mahavidya and is regarded as the Tantric embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of learning, intelligence, and wisdom. Worshiping Goddess Matangi is believed to bestow proficiency in speech, music, arts, and knowledge.

Significance:

The worship of Goddess Matangi on Matangi Jayanti is believed to cleanse one's life of all negativities. Governing intelligence, wisdom, and creativity, she is particularly venerated by those seeking expertise in various art forms such as dancing, singing, and more. Additionally, devotees seeking marital harmony also pay homage to Goddess Matangi on this auspicious day. This year, Matangi Jayanti coincides with Akshaya Tritiya.

By observing Matangi Jayanti with reverence and following its rituals, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Matangi to enrich their lives with positivity, wisdom, and prosperity.