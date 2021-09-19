Mexican Man Holds The Guinness World Record For Having The World's Largest Collection Of Disney's 'Cars' Memorabilia

A Mexican guy has broken the Guinness World Record for having the world's largest collection of Disney's 'cars' memorabilia.



According to Guinness World Records, Jorge Arias of Mexico has become the world's largest collector of Disney's 'Cars.' memorabilia.



While the namesake film, produced by Pixar Animation Studios, was released in 2006, he fell in love with Disney automobiles for the first time.Talking vehicles appear in this computer-animated sports comedy film. Arias began to acquire items linked to the talking motors after being awestruck by the film.

He now holds the record for the greatest collection of Cars memorabilia, with over 1,200 items, and is listed in the Guinness World Records 2022 book.His collecting odyssey began when his daughter requested him to buy McQueen, Sally, Mater, and Chick Hicks from the original Cars movie so she could play with her neighbour, according to the Guinness website.

His collection is still growing after 15 years because he was constantly hunting for new items to add to it. His collections were stored on glass shelves and in boxes, which helps to keep it in pristine shape.

He keeps a record of each item in his collection, according to the website, because each car is carefully positioned and numbered inside the display casesJohn Lasseter and Albert Hinkey are two of his favourite pieces out of his entire collection.

According to the website, children from all over Mexico celebrate their birthdays in Arias' beautiful world of vehicles and are motivated to begin their own collection.Disney also recognises his huge collection, according to the website. After learning about his collection, Cars director Brian Fee and co-producer Andrea Warren travelled to Mexico City to speak with Arias.