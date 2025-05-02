Live
- Simple, sweet, and healthy delights
- Assam panchayat polls: More than 10 pc voting in first two hours
- Things won't work like this: Delhi CM slams officials during visit to waterlogged Majnu Ka Tila
- India’s concert boom begins: Coldplay's Ahmedabad tour sets blueprint for cultural transformation
- Dhvani Bhanushali comes with a new song ‘Aankhon’
- This Summer, bring in more serenity and sophistication into your spaces with these fivelor trends
- Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s 'Akhanda 2: Tandavam' Set for Release on This Date
- People in huge numbers flock to Amaravati re-inauguration
- Ananya A Simlai Inaugurates D Sons Patola Art Expo at Banjara Hills
- Students Excel at Sphoorthy's “Lingua Fiesta”; Freshman Magazine “Abhiyanta” Unveiled
Nailovy, Offering a Luxe Beauty Experience Like Never Before
Highlights
Nailovy, a premium beauty destination, has officially opened its doors in Khajaguda, promising a transformative self-care experience. Founded by...
Nailovy, a premium beauty destination, has officially opened its doors in Khajaguda, promising a transformative self-care experience. Founded by Spandana and Prerna, Nailovy blends luxury with artistry, offering expert nail, hair, and makeup services in a stylish, elevated setting.
Designed for those who seek more than routine beauty treatments, Nailovy emphasizes personal expression and confidence through top-tier global products and personalized care. From glamorous makeovers to statement nails, every detail is crafted for indulgence.
Nailovy invites Khajaguda to embrace a bold new standard in beauty — immersive, refined, and unapologetically premium.
Next Story