Nailovy, Offering a Luxe Beauty Experience Like Never Before

Nailovy, a premium beauty destination, has officially opened its doors in Khajaguda, promising a transformative self-care experience. Founded by Spandana and Prerna, Nailovy blends luxury with artistry, offering expert nail, hair, and makeup services in a stylish, elevated setting.

Designed for those who seek more than routine beauty treatments, Nailovy emphasizes personal expression and confidence through top-tier global products and personalized care. From glamorous makeovers to statement nails, every detail is crafted for indulgence.

Nailovy invites Khajaguda to embrace a bold new standard in beauty — immersive, refined, and unapologetically premium.

