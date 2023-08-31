Narali Purnima 2023 Date, History, Significance and Rituals

NARALI PURNIMA 2023 : Shravana Purnima is also commonly known as Nariyal or Narali Purnima, particularly in the Konkani region and coastal Maharashtra. The festival mainly marks the beginning of the fishing season. It is observed on the full moon day of the month of Shravana. This year, Nariyal Purnima falls on August 31 according to the Gregorian calendar, that is, the last day of the month of Shravana.

Narali Purnima: Significance

Narali Purnima marks the end of the monsoon season in Maharashtra along with other coastal regions. For the fishing community, this marks the start of the fishing season and the water trade. Devotees worship Lord Varun, God of the Ocean, on this day and specifically offer Nariyal to him. The rituals are dedicated to the sea and it is believed that the god will protect the fishermen from all kinds of unfortunate events.

Narali Purnima: Rituals

Fishermen worship Lord Varun, the god of the sea, so that the journey is safe. This festival includes singing and dancing as essential elements. The Narali Purnima event heralds the beginning of a prosperous, happy and joyous year.

Before the Narali Purnima festival, the fishermen start mending their old fishing nets and painting their boats. In addition, they make or buy new fishing nets. They use coloured pennants or flower garlands to decorate the boats. The fishermen navigate their ornate boats on the water after completing the puja rituals.

After a short trip, they return to the coast. Additionally, men and women dress in traditional costumes and gather for an afternoon procession between 5 and 6 p.m. According to popular rituals, the coconut offered to the sea is golden in colour.

On this day, Maharashtrian Brahmins observe Shravani Upakarma and fast without consuming any grain. They perform the Phalahar fast by eating only coconuts during the day.

Additionally, people prepare traditional dishes containing coconut, such as Naraali Bhaat or coconut rice. The sea is sacred to fishermen because for them it means survival. They also offer puja to the boats, which is their means of income. On the day of Nariyal or Narali Purnima, people also plant trees to show their appreciation and gratitude for nature.