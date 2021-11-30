National Computer Security Day began in 1988, around the time that computers were becoming commonplace, even if they were yet to become ubiquitous in homes. The 1980s saw not only increased usage of computers, especially in business and government, and the internet was in its early stages.

While hacking and viruses have virtually been around since the early days of modern computing, evolving and increasingly sophisticated technologies began to see more applications, and therefore more security risks due to the simple fact that more data was at risk as computers found their way into banks, government offices, and businesses.

More important data stored on computers and servers meant more valuable information for hackers, and this meant higher profile cases of security breaches. As such, online security became an important concern by the end of the decade, and so National Computer Security Day was created to raise awareness about computer security.