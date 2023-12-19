Live
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
Just In
National Hard Candy Day
Highlights
Also sometimes known as “boiled sweets”, hard candy dates back as far as the Ancient Egyptians who would make their own version of candy which was made from honey that they would mix with various nuts as well as fruit
Also sometimes known as “boiled sweets”, hard candy dates back as far as the Ancient Egyptians who would make their own version of candy which was made from honey that they would mix with various nuts as well as fruit. Of course, today’s hard candies are made almost exclusively from sugar.
Used since the 13th century, the English word ‘candy’ was likely derived from the Arabic word ‘qandi’ which literally translates to “made of sugar”. In the 14th century the candy industry grew in Europe when candy makers would boil sugar and combine it with nuts and fruits like their Ancient Egyptian predecessors.
By the 19th century, as sugar began to become more accessible, hard candy was becoming more popular in England as well as in North Amer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS