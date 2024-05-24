Live
Play your part says Sonia to Delhiites
‘Very crucial polls to save democracy, Constitution’
New Delhi : Two days before polling in Delhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Thursday said these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people here to play their part in this fight and make INDIA bloc candidates victorious on all seven seats. In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.
"This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight," Gandhi told the people of Delhi in her message.
Thursday is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.
"Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality with a bright future. I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and INDIA coalition victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with a big margin," she said.