Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents says Kejriwal to PM Modi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his old and ailing parents were being targeted to "break" him and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi by doing this has "crossed all limits".
Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said he has a message for Prime Minister Modi.
"I have a message and appeal for PM Modi. You arrested my MLAs but I did not break. You arrested my minister but you could not make me bow. You arrested me and I was harassed in jail," he said.
"But today you crossed all limits. To break me you targeted my old and ailing parents. My mother is suffering from multiple ailments. The day I was arrested (March 21), she had returned from hospital. My father is 85 years old and has hearing issues. Do you think my parents are guilty? Why are my parents being harassed? God will not forgive you," Kejriwal, who was arrested in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, said.
Earlier in the day, sources had said the Delhi Police may not visit Kejriwal's residence to question his parents in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence on May 13.