National Heat Awareness Day 2024: Everything You Need to Know

Heat waves are a growing concern across many states, causing significant distress. Each summer, the extreme heat results in numerous heat-related illnesses and fatalities. These can include severe conditions such as heat strokes, which are often preventable with proper awareness and precautions. National Heat Awareness Day is dedicated to educating the public about the health risks associated with extreme heat and how to protect themselves.

Date of Observance

National Heat Awareness Day is observed annually on the last Friday of May. In 2024, it falls on May 31.

Historical Background

The initiative for National Heat Awareness Day was launched by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Weather Service. This observance aims to highlight the challenges faced by outdoor workers who are especially vulnerable to the dangers of extreme heat. Although the exact date of the first observance is not documented, it continues to be recognized each year to promote safety during the hot summer months.

Why Celebrate National Heat Awareness Day?

Heat waves are among the most perilous natural hazards, yet their impact on health is often underestimated. This day serves to inform people about the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Outdoor workers, in particular, are at high risk and must take measures to stay safe. By raising awareness, National Heat Awareness Day, aims to inform the public about these dangers, with a special emphasis on the needs of outdoor workers who are particularly vulnerable. The day encourages everyone to take proactive steps to protect their health during extreme heat.