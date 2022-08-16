National Roller Coaster Day is celebrated annually on the 16th August. The origins of the celebration are not completely clear, however, the most widely believed explanation for National Roller Coaster Day is that the date was chosen to mark the 16th August, 1898.



Which was when the very first patent for a rollercoaster ride was issued. The date has been marked by fairgrounds and fans of rollercoasters all over the world since the eighties.