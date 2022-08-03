Hydrating, sweet, and cold, watermelons taste like backyard barbecues and hot summer days. Dig into a slice, make a smoothie, or put together a fruit salad.



With a name like watermelon, one would expect it to be juicy, scrumptious and amazing. The watermelon meets, and in every case, exceeds that very exclamation.

The presence of so much water makes this melon an impressive addition to the fruit family. Here it comes, the carefully procured but wonderfully amazing, National Watermelon Day!