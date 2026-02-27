Palash Sen: I'm a rock singer, independent, unapologetic & perhaps misunderstood

Palash Sen, the frontman of Euphoria, has described himself as an “independent, unapologetic, and perhaps misunderstood” rock singer, asserting that he has always chosen authenticity over validation.

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself playing the guitar. He went on to reflect on his musical journey and the spirit of rock that defines him.

“I am a rock singer — independent, unapologetic; perhaps misunderstood. Rock is rebellion against the machine — aggressive, honest, and strangely Sufi — one with God, one with your inner self, and borderline maniacal, which is what euphoria means,” he wrote.

Describing the emotion behind his music, he shared that rock borders on the maniacal, which, according to him, is what true euphoria means.

“I sing from my heart — all I believe in. I can’t do the filmy thing or pretend to be someone else. This is me. Some obviously understand me, some don’t. But I was never looking for validation — I was only being myself. This is from the time when we were all angry. Here is me pouring some sugar!”

It was in college that Palash founded his band, Euphoria. He began composing songs during his college days and initially wrote them in English. His first composition is believed to be "Heaven on the Seventh Floor," an ode to his college hostel room on the seventh floor.

Euphoria’s first release, "Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom," was a major commercial hit and received rave reviews from critics worldwide. The band went on to become a noted Indian act, with five hit studio albums, one compilation album, and seventeen music videos.

Sen made his Bollywood debut with 'Filhaal...', directed by Meghna Gulzar, which also starred Tabu and Sushmita Sen. Palash also composed an eight-and-a-half-minute song for the film.