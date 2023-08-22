Premium Kidswear Brand OneFriday Launches first Autumn-Winter Collection "Varsity Chic" at Flagship Store in DLF Mall, Noida

OneFriday, India's premium kidswear brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first Autumn Winter collection, Varsity Chic, a showcase of style, comfort, and timeless elegance. The launch took place at their recently revamped flagship store at DLF Mall of India and the event was graced by the presence of renowned actress and the brand's ambassador, Neha Dhupia.

"Varsity Chic" encapsulates the essence of youthful exuberance and the camaraderie of school spirit. OneFriday’s Autumn Winter collection is set to unfold in 7 captivating chapters, each narrating a unique story that resonates with the vibrant energy of childhood wonder. The first chapter, "Varsity Chic," draws inspiration from American campuses, infusing classic varsity style with contemporary flair to create a distinctive and playful look.

Neha Dhupia, the brand ambassador of OneFriday, shares her excitement, stating, "OneFriday is all about celebrating childhood in the most stylish and unique way. I'm delighted to be a part of their flagship store’s re-opening event and to unveil the 'Varsity Chic' collection. OneFriday’s design aesthetic truly captures the essence of childhood imagination and wonder. The aesthetic appeals not just to children but also to parents like me. It's incredible to see how the brand brings stories and magical adventures to life through its designs and stores without compromising on the best of fabric and comfort for kids."

Meet Sawhney, Founder & Director, OneFriday, adds, "We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to our flagship store at DLF Mall of India. The revamped version of the store marks a new chapter for us ahead of our most awaited retail season - Autumn Winter. The 'Varsity Chic' collection is a testament to our commitment to providing the finest quality, style, and comfort for children through designs that reflect the individuality, confidence and zest of the new generation. We are grateful to have had Neha join us for this big day and we couldn’t have asked for a better cheerleader on this mission "

The "Varsity Chic" collection features a vibrant color palette that mirrors the vivacity of school pride. Rich variations of primary colors are harmonized with versatile neutrals, offering endless possibilities for mixing and matching. The collection showcases a fusion of sporty and preppy styles, reimagining classic athletic silhouettes with contemporary twists.

"Varsity Chic" collection, where fashion meets imagination is now live across stores as well as e-commerce. OneFriday continues to create enchanting tales through fashion, enriching every child's journey with elegance and panache.