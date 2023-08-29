Live
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Tech-Infused Rakhi Gifts for Celebrating Sibling Bond
This Raksha Bandhan, surprise your tech-savvy sibling with the gift of flawless tech gadgets that add convenience to devices that spark joy; our Raksha Bandhan gifting guide has it all.
1. Wireless Earphone with Digital Display | Price:₹3,990
The SmartWatch Ultra 2 is a revolutionary companion that enriches your daily life. Featuring a vibrant 2.0-inch IPS display with a sharp 240x296Presolution, it ensures a vivid visual experience. Powered by a 600mAh battery,enjoy the convenience of up to 30 days of standby time and 12 days of active use. Stay proactive about your well-being with continuous health monitoring, including SpO2, heart rate, and sleep tracking. Seamlessly control your music and camera, receive message notifications, and locate your phone, all from your wrist. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensures a swift connection. With over 100 watch faces to choose from and support for 100 sports modes, you can customize your style and track your activities effectively. The package includes the SmartWatch Ultra 2 and a magnetic charger. Its elegant light gold dial paired with an orange strap complements your fashion effortlessly. Embrace a new eraof connectivity and style with the SmartWatch Ultra 2. Where To buy: itel India