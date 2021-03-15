Jasprit Bumrah Ties A Knot With Sanjana Ganesan And Drops The Official Wedding Pics On Social Media

Indian cricket team's best pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has shared his official wedding pics on his Instagram page. He tied a knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa a couple of hours ago. According to the sources, the wedding was a low-key event and only 20 members attended this ceremony.

Jasprit Bumrah looked suave in his designer wedding outfit while Sanjana looked beautiful in her pink lehenga which is enhanced with intricate embroidery. Along with sharing these beautiful pics, Bumrah also dropped a heartfelt note to Sanjana… "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course."



Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.

Jasprit & Sanjana".

This post garnered millions of views and celebrities like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Chahal, Shikar Dhawan, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep, Shreyas Iyer and a few others dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Even Sanjana also dropped the same pics on her Instagram and shared the happiness with all her fans…

Speaking about Sanjana Ganesan, she is aTV presenter who has already hosted myriads of shows on cricket. From the ICC Cricket world cup to IPL, she was part of many cricket shows.

Coming to Jasprit Bumrah, he is a right-arm fast bowler andplayed 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India from2016. Bumrah and Sanjana maintained secrecy in revealing their relationship and were never seen together in public too. He suddenly took a break from the on-going England series and was relieved from the team before 4th test itself.