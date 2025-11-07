Salman Khan post-workout pictures showcase his peak form

Salman Khan, the megastar behind blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger, is once again proving age is just a number. Despite recent underperformers like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sikandar, the actor seems to be in no mood to slow down. Ahead of his 60th birthday, Salman took social media by storm with new shirtless photos — and fans can’t stop raving about his ripped physique and youthful energy.

The pictures, clicked post-workout, showcase Salman in peak form — toned, glowing, and effortlessly charismatic. He captioned the photos with his trademark swagger: “Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai… Yeh bina chhode hai.” A line that perfectly sums up his humour and confidence. Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling it “Bhai back in beast mode,” while Shah Rukh Khan himself chimed in, dubbing him “Best Bhai.” The viral photos sparked nostalgia among fans, reminding them of Salman’s 90s charm and fitness icon days. Beyond the buzz, the superstar is channeling this renewed energy into his upcoming projects.

He’s reportedly working on Battle of Galwan opposite Chitrangda Singh, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and another big collaboration with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally is in the pipeline. With his latest transformation, Salman has reminded everyone that while the years may pass, Bhai’s fireand fan power only grow stronger.