Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024 Auspicious Yogas, Ritual Timings, and Significance

Sarva Pitru Amavasya is a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar, devoted to honoring and remembering deceased ancestors. This day falls at the end of the Pitru Paksha period, which is currently underway. It occurs on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, rituals such as tarpan, shraddha, and pinddaan are conducted for all ancestors, particularly for those whose death dates are unknown. Additionally, the shraddha for ancestors who passed away on the full moon day is also performed.

Timing of Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024

According to the 2024 Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi for Ashwin Krishna begins on Tuesday, October 1 at 9:39 PM and lasts until 12:18 PM on Wednesday, October 2. Hence, based on Udayatithi, Sarva Pitru Amavasya will be observed on Wednesday, October 2.

Auspicious Yogas on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

This year, three auspicious yogas will be present on Sarva Pitru Amavasya:

• Brahma Yoga: Begins in the morning and lasts until 3:22 AM on October 3.

• Indra Yoga: Starts after Brahma Yoga concludes.

• Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Commences at 12:23 AM on October 2 and continues until 6:15 AM on October 3.

On this day, the Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra is present until 12:23 AM, followed by the Hasta Nakshatra.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2024 Muhurat

The following are the auspicious timings for various rituals on Sarva Pitru Amavasya:

• Labh-Unnati Muhurat: 06:15 AM to 07:44 AM

• Amrit-SarvottamMuhurat: 07:44 AM to 09:12 AM

• Shubh-Uttam Muhurat: 10:41 AM to 12:10 PM

• Char-Samanya Muhurat: 03:08 PM to 04:37 PM

• Labh-Unnati Muhurat: 04:37 PM to 06:06 PM

Shraddha Timing

On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the shraddha, pinddaan, and donation rituals can be performed any time between 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM. It is customary for individuals to perform tarpan and donation after bathing in sacred rivers on this day.

Significance of Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Observing Sarva Pitru Amavasya by taking a bath and offering charity is believed to bring immense virtue. Conducting rituals like tarpan, pinddaan, and shraddha for ancestors is said to invoke their blessings, leading to happiness, peace, and prosperity within the family.